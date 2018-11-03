15 Ways to Be Low-Key Festive in Plaid This Fall

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Nov. 3, 2018 6:00 AM
It's no secret that this time of year is all about being extra.
Something about the approaching holiday season just makes you want to do more. Decorate your house, sing songs, dress in tacky outfits—there really is not limit to how festive one can be. But let us ask you this: What if you're just not the festive type? We're not calling you negative or anything like that, but rather relatable. So how can you get in on the fun of fall without being extreme?
By turning your attention to fashion and opting for a low key fall pattern: plaid.
Not only is the checked design a classic, timeless wardrobe staple, it's also unmistakably fresh when worn in multiple ways. From skirts to jackets to pants, here are 15 plaid looks you're going to want to wear.
BUY IT: Forever21 Plaid Zip-Up Pullover, $53
BUY IT: Rag & Bone SIMONE PANT, $282
BUY IT: Wildfox Sweetheart Plaid Junior Sweatshirt, $118
BUY IT: Forever21 Pull-Ring Plaid Pinafore Dress, $23
BUY IT: MAJORELLE PAULA JACKET, $188
BUY IT: HALOGEN® Plaid Pencil Skirt, $79
BUY IT: Plush Ultra Soft Woven PJ Set, $119
BUY IT: Rails ANDERS COAT, $325
BUY IT: KENDALL + KYLIE PUFFER JACKET, $195
BUY IT: Free Press Plaid Flannel Nightshirt, $22
BUY IT: J.O.A. FRINGED MINI SKIRT IN NAVY PLAID, $68
BUY IT: SEA Bacall Plaid Cuff Trousers, $380
BUY IT: Forever21 Plaid Double-Breasted Coat, $60
BUY IT: Privacy Please Sloane Pant, $128
BUY IT: LAUREN Ralph Lauren Tartan Plaid Cape, $228
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
