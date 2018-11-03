15 Ways to Be Low-Key Festive in Plaid This Fall

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Nov. 3, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Plaid

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It's no secret that this time of year is all about being extra.

Something about the approaching holiday season just makes you want to do more. Decorate your house, sing songs, dress in tacky outfits—there really is not limit to how festive one can be. But let us ask you this: What if you're just not the festive type? We're not calling you negative or anything like that, but rather relatable. So how can you get in on the fun of fall without being extreme?

By turning your attention to fashion and opting for a low key fall pattern: plaid. 

Not only is the checked design a classic, timeless wardrobe staple, it's also unmistakably fresh when worn in multiple ways. From skirts to jackets to pants, here are 15 plaid looks you're going to want to wear.

Shopping Plaid

Zip-Up Pullover

BUY IT:  Forever21 Plaid Zip-Up Pullover, $53

Shopping Plaid

Skinny Pants

BUY IT:  Rag & Bone SIMONE PANT, $282

Shopping Plaid

Sweatshirt

BUY IT: Wildfox Sweetheart Plaid Junior Sweatshirt, $118

Shopping Plaid

Pinafore Dress

BUY IT:  Forever21 Pull-Ring Plaid Pinafore Dress, $23

Shopping Plaid

Blazer

BUY IT:  MAJORELLE PAULA JACKET, $188

Shopping Plaid

Pencil Skirt

BUY IT:  HALOGEN® Plaid Pencil Skirt, $79

Shopping Plaid

PJ Set

BUY IT:  Plush Ultra Soft Woven PJ Set, $119

Shopping Plaid

Oversize Coat

BUY IT:  Rails ANDERS COAT, $325

Shopping Plaid

Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: KENDALL + KYLIE PUFFER JACKET, $195

Shopping Plaid

Nightshirt

BUY IT:  Free Press Plaid Flannel Nightshirt, $22

Shopping Plaid

Mini Skirt

BUY IT:  J.O.A. FRINGED MINI SKIRT IN NAVY PLAID, $68

Shopping Plaid

Cuff Trousers

BUY IT:  SEA Bacall Plaid Cuff Trousers, $380

Shopping Plaid

Double-Breasted Coat

BUY IT:  Forever21 Plaid Double-Breasted Coat, $60

Shopping Plaid

Tailored Pants

BUY IT:  Privacy Please Sloane Pant, $128

Shopping Plaid

Cape

BUY IT:  LAUREN Ralph Lauren Tartan Plaid Cape, $228

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

