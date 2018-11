Olivia Culpo Flashes $12,000 Rolex She Planned to Give Danny Amendola for His Birthday

Olivia Culpo is showing Danny Amendola everything he is missing out on, including a pricey new Rolex.

On Friday, the model showed off her glitzy new Rolex watch, which costs an estimated $12,000. Olivia flashed the watch on her Instagram Story, along with the caption: "Looks like this is my present now. HAPPY BDAY TO ME."

Funnily enough, she happened to share a glimpse of her new purchase on the same day as Danny's 33rd birthday. Coincidence? The answer is most likely no.

Just two days ago, the star split with the NFL player after risqué photos of him and another woman surfaced. Understandably, a source previously told E! News Olivia was "disappointed and shocked" by the photos.

According to the same source, "Danny has reassured Olivia that Bianca is a longtime friend and they were just catching up," but Olivia clearly didn't buy it since she broke up with the Miami Dolphins player soon after.