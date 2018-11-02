Kerry Washington's Designer Boot Collection Is Next Level and Very Expensive

If most boots are made for walking, Kerry Washington's boots are made for strutting.
No one wear boots like the Scandal star. From street style to the red carpet, we've taken notice of the Hollywood star's epic footwear collection over a period of time. While celebs have showed a longtime affinity for over-the-knee boots, she wears every version available with style and flare. Red hot over-the-knee boots, embellished ankle boots, pink boots, everyday boots—if you love the closed-toe shoes, you're sure to find a drool-worthy pair in her wardrobe.
Here's the thing: Kerry has a love for designer pairs. Her closet is filled with Stuart Weitzman, Tamara Mellon, Christian Louboutin and more. So, if you're ready to make an investment or get inspired, you'll want to take a closer look.
Check out her best boots below!
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The Pink Ankle Boots
At the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018, the Scandal actress paired a floral, pleated dress with a pair of lace-up, pink booties. She also made her feminine style edgy with beautiful plaits that run into a long, low ponytail.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The Oscar After-Party Boots
Once the Oscars were over, Kerry headed to the Vanity Fair After-Party in super-hot, high heel over-the-knee boots, paired with a leather dress.
BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The Sparkling Stunners
The star kept it casual with black denim, a grey top and white leather jacket, but added a little Hollywood glitz with black ankle boots with a glittering heel.
James Devaney/GC Images
The Pretty Pink Ankle Boots
For her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Confirmation star was pretty pink, matching her coat to her pointy-toe ankle boots.
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Studded Stunners
Kerry isn't afraid to rock an edgy look, as seen by her black satin pants, sheer top and embellished ankle boots.
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tamara Mellon
Venturelli/WireImage
The Sheer Beauties
Bringing another boot style on to the red carpet, the actress sported mesh ankle boots with floral details—an attention-grabbing choice of footwear.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
The Red Hot Over-the-Knee Boots
The star is red hot with over-the-knee boots, a black bag and plaid mini dress while heading to the set of Good Morning America.
Walter McBride/Getty Images
The Fall Staple Ankle Boots
In celebration of Good Grief, the Scandal star stuns in all-black, including a sweater, leather pants and leather ankle boots.
Walter McBride/Getty Images
The Black Over-the-Knee Beauties
The Confirmation star paired her leather top and white skirt with a high slit with black suede over-the-knee boots.