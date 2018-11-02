HBO Is Not Impressed With Donald Trump's Game of Thrones Tweet

HBO
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 12:52 PM
HBO
Donald Trump's latest Twitter post isn't getting a favorite from the Game of Thrones crew.
On Friday morning, the President of the United States took to social media and made a reference to the HBO series.
"Sanctions are coming," the text stated with a date of November 5. The golden font was debuted in posters for the show's second season and "Winter Is Coming" is the season's debut tagline.
As it turns out, some at the HBO series don't appear to want their show associated with the president.
"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," HBO said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.
The cable network would also add on Twitter, "How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?"
But wait, there's even more.
Some cast members couldn't help but react to the social media post. Sophie Turner simply replied with the word "ew."
As for Maisie Williams, she added, "Not today."
And while he hasn't addressed today's tweet, Kit Harington has previously expressed his feelings about the president.
While he would "prefer not to weigh in on American politics," he shared some thoughts with Esquire. "Mr. Donald Trump — I wouldn't call him President, I'll call him Mister," Kit shared with the publication. "I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist."
Grey's Anatomy's Jake Borelli Talks Feeling Seen After Coming Out on Screen and Publicly for the First Time
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?