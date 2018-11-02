HBO Is Not Impressed With Donald Trump's Game of Thrones Tweet

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 12:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Isaac Hempstead Wright

HBO

Donald Trump's latest Twitter post isn't getting a favorite from the Game of Thrones crew.

On Friday morning, the President of the United States took to social media and made a reference to the HBO series.

"Sanctions are coming," the text stated with a date of November 5. The golden font was debuted in posters for the show's second season and "Winter Is Coming" is the season's debut tagline.

As it turns out, some at the HBO series don't appear to want their show associated with the president.

"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," HBO said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Photos

Everything the Game of Thrones Cast Has Said About Their Final Scenes

The cable network would also add on Twitter, "How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?"

But wait, there's even more.

Some cast members couldn't help but react to the social media post. Sophie Turner simply replied with the word "ew."

As for Maisie Williams, she added, "Not today."  

And while he hasn't addressed today's tweet, Kit Harington has previously expressed his feelings about the president.

While he would "prefer not to weigh in on American politics," he shared some thoughts with Esquire. "Mr. Donald Trump — I wouldn't call him President, I'll call him Mister," Kit shared with the publication. "I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Donald Trump , Politics , TV , Twitter , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Kanye West Is Distancing Himself From Politics & Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Shares the Real Reason She'll Always Defend Kanye West

Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine's Midseason Trailer Is Here and We're Gonna Need a Minute

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Jake Borelli Talks Feeling Seen After Coming Out on Screen and Publicly for the First Time

Jennifer Lopez Says "Idol" Changed Fans' Perception of Her

Jake Borelli's First Interview Since Coming Out As Gay

Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe

Adorable Alert! Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Meet "Outlander Babies" Inspired By Their Steamy Love Scenes

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.