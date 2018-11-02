See All the Photos From Jersey Shore Star Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's Wedding Day

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 8:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The big jerzday has come and gone, but the pictures will live on forever.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wed longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce on Thursday, while surrounded by their closest family and friends. The ceremony took place at the The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey and was a stunning affair, as evident in the glamorous attire SnookiDeena Cortese and others wore. 

On the day of their nuptials, Mike paid tribute to his soon-to-be wife in an Instagram post. He wrote, "Today I marry my best friend , My College Sweetheart, My everything. Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here's to our big day."

The duo made their walk down the aisle just months before The Situation is due to surrender himself to prison for tax evasion. 

Photos

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce's Wedding

To see all the photos from their big day, check out the gallery below!

Mike Sorrentino, Lauren Pesce, Wedding

Anthony Serrantonio

Just Married!

Presenting the bride and groom!

 

Mike Sorrentino, Lauren Pesce, Wedding

Anthony Serrantonio

A Hitchuation

"On the Jerzday of all Jerzdays, we have ourselves a #Hitchuation!" read a message posted on the Jersey Shore  Instagram page, alongside this photo. "Congratulations to @mikethesituation and @lauren_pesce!"

Angelina Pivarnick, Wedding

Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira

The Jersey Shore star and her fiancé head to the wedding.

Article continues below

Deena Cortese, Wedding

Instagram

Deena Cortese and Christopher Buckner

Mike's Jersey Shore co-star and her husband are wedding ready!

Giovanna, Snooki, Instagram

Instagram

Post-Wedding Snooze

Snooki shared this sweet photo of daughter Giovanna sleeping with her wedding earrings on after Mike's wedding.

"Letting my baby sleep in after uncle sitchs wedding last night!" Snooki captioned the social media snap.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino , Snooki , JWoww , , Weddings , Photos , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
Chris Hemsworth

Try Not To Drool While Reliving PCA Finalist Chris Hemsworth's Sexiest Shirtless Moments

Larry Caputo, Theresa Caputo

Long Island Medium's Larry Opens Up About New Life Without Theresa Caputo: "Now I'm Stress Free"

Mike Myers, The Tonight Show, Dr. Evil

Mike Myers Teases Austin Powers 4: "It's Looking Good"

Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow, Wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Wedding Photos Are So Romantic

Victoria Beckham, style evolution

See Victoria Beckham's Style Evolution, From Spice Girl to Fashion Designer Mogul

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Candid About Beginning Her Transition Towards Menopause at 46

90 Day Fiance

This 90 Day Fiancé Meeting With Larissa and Colt's Mom Goes From Bad to Worse

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.