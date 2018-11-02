Gwyneth Paltrow's Skin-Care Drink, Kim Kardashian's Perfume and More Beauty Launches

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
When it comes to beauty, Hollywood is at the forefront of creating products that make a difference.
When you think about it, the pressure for perfection on the red carpet turns celebrities into professionals at finding make-up, skin-care and hair products that can make them glow. Luckily, they have the world's best glam squads and skin-care pros to help them on their journey. If the team is unable to find what the celebrity desires, then women like Gwyneth Paltrow, Giuliana Rancic and Kim Kardashian West channel their entrepreneurial spirit and bring their vision to life.
Now that the holidays are around the corner, buzz-worthy beauty products are launching every day. Gwyneth is now offering a skincare routine you can drink with a marine collagen-infused powder. Kim has added two new scents to her brand, KKW Fragrance. Giuliana has an all-natural skin-care line, inspired by her battle her cancer. Meghan Markle's makeup artist has created makeup bags in time for holiday travel. Chrissy Teigen has launched a cooking-inspired beauty line. Plus, there's so much more.
Check out all of the need-to-know beauty launches below!
goop GOOPGENES Marine Collagen SuperPowder
Goop is jumping on the skin-care supplement trend with a marine collage-infused powder. When added to water or other liquid, the brand claims the protein- and plant-derived ingredients will improve the hydration, elasticity and texture of skin.
GOOPGENES Marine Collagen SuperPowder, $95
KKW Fragrance Body II & III
Kim Kardashian West is promoting body positivity with new additions to KKW Fragrances: KKW Body II and KKW Body III. Body II is described as a "beachy, floral" scent, while Body III is a unisex scent with woody and floral notes.
"All three have such different vibes, including a unisex one (III), so now there's a scent for everyone and every occasion," Kim stated.
Body II & III, $60 each
CUYANA Vanity Case Set
Meghan Markle's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, wants to make it easier for you to organize your products. Partnered with San Francisco-based Cuyana, the beauty pro has released the new Vanity Case Set in five different colors with an option to have it monogrammed with your initials—the perfect gift for your beauty-obsessed friend.
Vanity Case Set, $110
Fountain of Truth The Truth Insta-Face Lift Elixir
With a desire to elevate the effectiveness of clean beauty, Giuliana Rancic has launching a line that you can feel good about putting on your face. Made with Spilanthes Acmella Flower Extract, Black Cumin Seed Oil, rich with essential fatty acids, vitamins and amino acids, the treatment targets fine lines and wrinkles, promising plump, hydrated skin.
The Truth Insta-Face Lift Elixir, $86
House of Harlow 1960's Limited Edition Home Fragrance Collection
Nicole Richie wants to make your home smell delicious during the holidays. Now, Saks OFF 5th is launching House of Harlow 1960's Limited Edition Home Fragrance Collection, which candles and diffusers with vintage inspirations and a feeling of luxury.
Winter Kate Glass Candle, $30
Becca X Chrissy Teigen Cravings Collection
Chrissy Teigen is combining her love for cooking and beauty with her newest collaboration with Becca Cosmetics. Read more about the collaboration here!
Glow Kitchen Kit, $44
Pat McGrath Labs Mthshp Palettes
Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath has launched the perfect palettes for the holidays: Mthrshp Subliminal: Dark Star, Mthrshp Sublime: Bronze Temptation and Mthshp Subversive: Metalmorphosis. These limited-edition products feature matte and metallic hues that the beauty pro says "It's all about adornment."
Mthshp Sublime: Bronze Temptation, $55
Marc Jacobs Beauty On the Dot 3-Piece Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon Collection
The brand is offering its best-selling lip crayons in one small box in honor of the holidays. The semi-matte, creamy formula glides on without the product settling into fine lines. Plus, the product promises to be party-ready, lasting up to 16 hours.
On the Dot 3-Piece Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon Collection, $25
Sigma Snap a Selfie Brush Set
Sigma Beauty is back at it with seven limited-edition sets for the beauty-obsessed person in your life. Each set contains the brand's best-selling brushes (loved by more than a few celeb makeup artists) and makeup (See: the Snap a Selfie Brush Set).
Snap a Selfie Brush Set, $53
L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey Day Cream
L'Oréal Paris is capitalizing on our newfound love for Manuka Honey (Thank you, Kourtney Kardashian) with four new products: Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey Eye Gel, Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey All Over Balm, Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey Day Cream (as seen above) and Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey Night Balm. The rich creams promise intense hydration and glowing skin with repeated use.
Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey Day Cream, $20
Kiehl's Love Oil for Lips
Is the chill drying out your pucker? Kiehl's just added a new lip formula to hydrate your skin: Love Oil for Lips. The lip oil comes with four tints or a clear version for your everyday beauty.
Love Oil for Lips, $19
Jouer Lucky & Luminous Creme Highlighter Palette
Jouer's new products are also holiday-inspired, including its cream highlighter palette. The illuminating product promises a "lit from within glow" no matter how cold it is outside.
Lucky & Luminous Creme Highlighter Palette, $40