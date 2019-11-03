Kendall Jenner Knows She's Not Like a Regular Kardashian: How She's Handling Fame Her Way

Though she's happy to be on camera, even opening up at times about her paralyzing battles with anxiety, she'd really rather not go there with some of the more personal aspects of her private life. "More than the rest of my family, I guess," she admitted to Harper's Bazaar. "Just 'cause I think it's powerful. Plus, I think people always want what they can't have. It's nice to have some mystery."

While her sisters have always traded on their fame, using their irrefutable influence to create their own brands, Kendall's saw her notoriety as something she had to overcome. Willing her childhood dream of becoming a model into a reality meant having to prove she was more than just the girl that grew up on TV, that she wasn't here just for the Instagram likes and the attention, she was dead serious about building a tangible, long-lasting career.

"I've always been superdifferent from all my sisters, especially my Kardashian sisters," she noted to Vogue in 2016. "They've always been into the glam thing and dressing up every day and being in the thick of it. Part of me loves that, but at the same time, I love dressing down and having my private life."