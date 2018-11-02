Exclusive: Selena Gomez Stars in Coach's Super-Adorable Holiday Campaign

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 5:00 AM

Selena Gomez just started off the holiday season with the most adorable video yet.

In honor of the festive season, Coach released its holiday campaign "Lights, Camera, Holiday," featuring the "Back to You" singer, the global face of womenswear, and a few special animated guests. In the short film, created and directed by Henry and Rel of Supermarché, the pop star has to prove that she can be in the holiday window display to judges—it's quite adorable.

When asked if she has what it takes, standing beside an animated owl, fox and frog, she says, "I can stand still so good," and provides a number of reason why she, as a celebrity, would be a good pick for the window. 

With a backdrop of New York City, the animated campaign captures the magic of the city, when it's time to shop for the holidays, and the best winter fashion. Selena wears the brand's leather pants with a sheer turtleneck and a long, suede brown coat to the audition, where new Coach bags are placed near each window display hopeful.

"Lights, Camera, Holiday" is part of a series to promote the brand's new accessories and ready-to-wear, just in time for the holidays. The new collection features a selection of bags—including the metallic Parker bag that Selena wears in the printed advertisement—accessories and clothing. Like the nostalgia captured in the campaign video, the line takes inspiration from the past with '70s-inspired designs, including flare denim pants, a button-down denim mini skirt and outerwear with fringe details. 

Selena Gomez, Coach

Coach

Check out the new Coach collection and the pop star in the video above!

