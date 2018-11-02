EXCLUSIVE!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dancing to Tori Kelly Singing "Colors of the Wind" Might Just Make You Cry a Little

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 7:00 AM

Believe it or not, Mickey Mouse is about to be 90 years old. 

The face of Disney is celebrating a major milestone this weekend as he turns the big 9-0, and ABC is honoring him with a special called Mickey's 90th Spectacular. The two-hour event, which airs this Sunday, will feature appearances and performances by Kristen Bell, Skyler Astin, Kelsea BalleriniSarah Hyland, John Stamos, Sofia Carson, Josh Groban, Meghan Trainor, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sage Steele, and more, including Tori Kelly.

In the above clip, exclusive to E! News, Kelly takes on covering "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, and it's a gorgeous cover, made all the better by Mickey and Minnie (also about to turn 90) taking the stage for a dance. You can almost imagine them as a gigantic real-life elderly couple, even if they're rather spry for 90. 

Mickey and Minnie both first made their debuts in 1928 in the short film Steamboat Willie, and Mickey was actually created as a replacement for Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a character who Walt lost the rights to, which forced him to start from scratch with Mickey, his girlfriend Minnie, and his dog Pluto. 

The rest is history (and also a very long and fascinating Wikipedia page.) 

Mickey's 90th Spectacular airs Sunday, November 4 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

