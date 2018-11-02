Breakup to Make Up Forever: The Truth About Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Enduring Love

"I did it the old fashioned way—by telephone," Timberlake told the Hollywood Foreign Press at a press conference in 2012 (via Us Weekly). "That's something I learned from both my stepdad and my grandfather—that there is a thing called chivalry and it doesn't have to die with the birth of the internet. The way I see it, if you're asking a girl out on a date, it's only right to do it in a way that she can hear your voice. I had to be pretty persistent in order to get her to say yes. But I have a fair amount of tenacity and if I want something I stick to it. And in the end she agreed." (Ironically, it was rumored years later that he dumped her over the phone, too.)

A week later they saw each other again at the Golden Globes.

"I was there, like, the moment the love connection happened," Biel's 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell recalled on Access Hollywood Live last year. "I was like, 'OK, this is happening.'" She added, "It was so cute because they were like—it's that moment like, 'I like you, I think you like me. It was very, very sweet. They were definitely flirting. They were really cute."

From then on, they were indeed dating. Casually.

In fact, in the spring of 2007, Scarlett Johansson was asked about rumors that she was dating Timberlake, and she told Seventeen, "If it's somebody one week, it's going to be somebody else the next week. It's either me or Jessica Biel."

Busted!