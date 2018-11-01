Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Is Married! Inside the Jersey Shore Star's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 3:29 PM

Mike Sorrentino, The Situation, Lauren Pesce

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

What's the Situation? Married.

Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino wed longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce on Thursday in front of family and friends, including co-stars such as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, whose daughters Giovanna and Meilani served as flower girls.

Other guests included Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny GuadagninoUs Weekly reports. The ceremony took place at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. 

"Today I marry my best friend , My College Sweetheart, My everything," Sorrentino wrote on Instagram hours before the wedding, alongside a photo of him and Pesce kissing. "Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here's to our big day."

The wedding took place a couple of months before the 36-year-old reality star must surrender to authorities to begin an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

Following Sorrentino's sentencing in October, Pesce had said on Instagram, "We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future. We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you." 

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

Sorrentino and Pesce, 33, dated on and off for several years until they announced their engagement in April. His proposal was shown on an episode of the revival series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in June. Parts of the wedding were also filmed for the show.

The newly minted bride and groom told Us Weekly in a shared statement, "We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife! We are each other's best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.

In September, Jersey Shore stars celebrated with Sorrentino and Pesce at a wedding shower in New Jersey.

A day before the wedding, Sorrentino and Pesce celebrated with their loved ones at a rehearsal dinner.

It was revealed that day that the bride already got a "something new": A nose job. According to Page Six, she underwent a septoplasty procedure, which corrects a deviated septum.

"I've wanted to do this since I was about 15," she told the outlet. "Once we got engaged in February, I knew it was the best timing for me to get this done before our big day."

Congratulations to the happy couple! 

