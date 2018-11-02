3 Cozy Chic Outfits You Can Wear on Bonfire Night

PrettyLittleThing
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 9:59 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing
Everyone who can't wait for Bonfire Night, please raise your hand!
If you're anything like us, you look forward to the festive occasion every year. What's not to love? All your favourite people coming together for bonfires and fireworks—sounds like a party to us. The only thing that could make the evening even better is—you guessed it—a cute and comfy fall outfit to kick back in.
Since there's really no need to go full-out with a date night look or anything like that, we've pulled together three casually chic bonfire looks from PrettyLittleThing that are anything but trying too hard.
If you love your sweat pants as much as you love your bed, this look will not lead you astray. Trust: For this nighttime affair, this pair of fitted-yet-cozy track pants will keep you warm and looking cute. Team the look with a neutral cropped sweater, an oversize teddy coat and slide on some trainers before you head out the door.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CAMEL BORG POCKET FRONT COAT, £50; PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM ZIP FRONT SWEATER, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING CHOCOLATE DOUBLE STRIPE DRAWSTRING CASUAL TROUSER, £20; PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE CHUNKY CLEATED SOLE TRAINERS, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING CAMO ZIP BUM BAG, £8; LAURA GELLER COLOR LUSTER LIP GLOSS HI-DEF TOP COAT GILDED HONEY, £15
If you're the type to always get dressed, no matter how low-key the occasion, this one's for you. A rad red sweatshirt dress is edgy and cozy. Pair the look with all black accessories—a beanie, booties and a blanket-like puffer coat—and you'll be fireside ready in no time.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING RED O RING CONTRAST POPPER JUMPER DRESS, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING POLLEE BLACK BEANIE HAT, £5; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK PU ZIP BACK ANKLE BOOT, £30; PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS BLACK LONGLINE PUFFER COAT, £65; PRETTYLITTLETHING CLEAR MINI GRAB BAG, £18; PRETTYLITTLETHING PROJECT LIP FEEL THE TINGLE LIP PLUMPER, £13
This look is for all our classic babes, aka the classic jeans and T-shirt kind of girl. If you'd rather skip the sweats in favour of something slightly more outdoor-appropriate, ripped skinny jeans will be your bestie. Stay low-key with a sweatshirt, a cute baby blue puffer jacket, flat boots and a coordinating cap.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK BASEBALL CAP, £6; PRETTYLITTLETHING BABY BLUE CROPPED PUFFER JACKET, £45; PRETTYLITTLETHING MID WASH EXTREME KNEE RIP STRAIGHT LEG CROPPED JEAN, £30; PRETTYLITTLETHING KHAKI ULTIMATE CROPPED SWEATER, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK CHUNKY CHELSEA BOOT, £30; SLEEK MAKEUP LIP SHOT BRUTAL HONESTY, £5
