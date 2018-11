Rihanna Is Unrecognizable and Flies Solo at Rita Ora's Halloween Party

Rihanna, is that you?

The 30-year-old singer was almost unrecognizable as she joined scores of celebs at Rita Ora's Halloween party at the Laylow club in London on Wednesday. Rihanna wore bright pink skull face makeup, complete with a burgundy lip color, paired with a black patent leather bustier and matching skintight pants and gloves, and black heels and sunglasses.

The singer was not spotted with a date at the bash. She was last linked romantically to Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. The two were last spotted together this past summer.

Other celebs spotted at the party included Mick Jagger—who wore a Pennywise clown mask, Liam Payne, Idris Elba, Brooklyn Beckham and Kate Moss—who dressed up as a vampire.