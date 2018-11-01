Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters Strut Their Stuff as Victoria Secret Angels

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 11:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's another epic Kardashian-Jenner Halloween!

The sisters are known for their elaborate costumes on the holiday and certainly did not disappoint this year. Kim KardashianKhloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner showcased several sexy looks for Halloween 2018, including full Victoria's SecretFashion Show Angel ensembles, which they borrowed from the lingerie company.

"Kimberly thank you so much for thinking of the VS angels costume and for getting @VictoriasSecret to loan us everything!" Khloe tweeted. "I was uncomfortable thinking of doing this bc I just had a baby but thank you to ALL of my sisters for being the best support & now we have the best memories!"

In April, Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson, the reality star's first child. Two months prior, Kylie gave birth to her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, also their first child. Both Khloe and Kylie showcased Mommy & Me Halloween costumes with their little girls.

See photos of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' Halloween 2018 costumes.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kardashian News , Halloween , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Took the Cutest Photo of Meghan Markle Cradling Her Baby Bump

Kathy Griffin, Tomi Lahren

Kathy Griffin Fires Back After Tomi Lahren Mocks Her on Halloween

Game of Thrones, Jon Snow, Kit Harington

This Part of the Game of Thrones Series Finale Made Kit Harington Cry

embargoed till 11am pst. Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Why Katie Holmes Is Wearing a Diamond Ring on That Finger

Michelle Obama

This 3-Year-Old Girl Took Michelle Obama's Portrait to New Heights on Halloween

PCAs Twitter Emojis

Vote for the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards Twitter Emoji Now!

Chrissy Teigen, Glamour

Why Chrissy Teigen Decided to Speak Out about Her Postpartum Depression

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.