Mindy Kaling Shares the First Photo of Her Daughter Katherine

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 10:00 AM
Mindy Kaling is celebrating her first Halloween as a new mom!
The 39-year-old Wrinkle in Time actress dressed up as a bottle of mustard and put her 10-month-old daughter, Katherine Kaling, in a lion costume. In her Instagram photo—the first she's ever shared of Katherine—she smiled and held her baby, whose back was to the camera.
"Happy Halloween from this bottle of mustard and her little lion," she wrote, adding some emojis. As E! News exclusively reported, Mindy welcomed Katherine in L.A. on Dec. 15, 2017.
In the premiere episode of E!'s Busy Tonight Monday, Mindy shared a story involving her daughter's birth and a text from her Wrinkle in Time co-star, Oprah Winfrey. "I'm not, like, [Gayle King] close with Oprah, but I would say we're friends. I have her phone number," the single mom recalled. "When I was in labor with my baby I got a bunch of texts. And the great thing about when you're in labor is like, 'Oh! I don't have to respond to any of these people!'"
Oprah had texted her about something magazine related, and Mindy replied right away. "I'm literally in labor and I was like, 'Oh, of course! Anything!' I'm laying in Cedars-Sinai, I'm hooked up to the thing, and Oprah asked me something about the magazine," she told Busy Philipps. "And I didn't even tell her I was in labor because I was just like, 'Anything you want. Of course!'"
"That is, by the way, the 100 percent correct response," Busy assured her.
When Mindy appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June, she shared another funny story about the first time she took Katherine to one of Oprah's houses. "She'd been fussy the whole way. I'm like 'Oh, my God! Am I going to be the person that brings a screaming baby into Oprah's cathedral of beauty and art?' And the minute we went in I was like, 'Katherine, please! Please! You have no idea how high the stakes are right now,'" Mindy said. "We walked into the door and her eyes went wide, and she stopped crying like she knew she was in Oprah's house." To Mindy's relief, Katherine "was coyly smiling and being adorable for like the next four hours."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?