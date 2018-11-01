Mel B Dresses Up as Victoria Beckham "Not Going on Tour" for Halloween

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 9:13 AM

Sending a message?

Mel B dressed up as her Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham for Halloween this year. The 43-year-old singer attended fellow America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum's star-studded Halloween bash in New York City on Wednesday night, where she seemingly tried to send a message to Posh Spice. For her costume, Mel wore an LBD, red heels, a mask with Victoria's face on it, as well as a double-headed axe sign that read, "No I am not going on tour." Mel attended the party alongside pal Gary Madatyan, who dressed up as David Beckham, holding a sign that read, "Please, please, please, do it for the fans."

Mel posted pictures of her Halloween costume on Instagram Wednesday, captioning one post, "Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now,seriously it's on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit."

Photos

Stars Who Dressed Up as Their Celeb Pals for Halloween

These costumes come just over a month after Mel B was asked about a possible Spice Girls reunion tour. Mel told James Corden on The Late Late Show that "100 percent" the tour is happening. When asked "which Spices," Mel said there's "four for sure" going on tour.

"Posh?" Olivia Munn asked Mel, to which she replied, "Well, we'll see about that one."

"Us four are definitely gonna be going on tour," Mel said, referring to herself, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie C. "She may join us for a few, she better do."

Take a look at the gallery above to see all of the stars who dressed up as their celeb pals for Halloween!

