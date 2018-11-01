Kim Kardashian Calls Friends "Retarded" for Not Recognizing Her Pamela Anderson Halloween Costume

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 7:06 AM

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Kim Kardashian made headlines this Halloween—and it wasn't just for her costume.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended her sister Kendall Jenner's spooktacular bash on Wednesday with BFF Jonathan Cheban. The besties dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee; however, guests had a hard time identifying the duo.

"Nobody knew who we were," a frustrated Kim said via an Instagram Stories video, later adding that all of the attendees were "too f--king young" to figure it out and that it was "so sad."

While sister Kylie Jenner caught onto the costume right away, many of the guests continued to struggle with placing the KKW Beauty head. 

"Nobody knows who I am," Kim told her fellow guest and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd. "Yeah! Retarded." 

Needless to say, followers immediately picked up on her use of the word. Kim has yet to address her offensive comment on social media.

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Celebrate Halloween 2018

In July, sister Khloe Kardashian also came under fire after she used the word during an Instagram Livestream. The new mom apologized for her wrongdoing after a follower called her out on Twitter.

"Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that?"  she wrote at the time. "You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! Much love today." 

Kim wasn't the only one in the famous family to dress up for Halloween. Kylie sported a Fanta girls costume—one of her many looks this season. She also dressed up as a thunder storm with daughter, Stormi Webster, and donned matching butterfly and skeleton costumes with her little one. In addition, she transformed into the ultimate Barbie girl. Khloe also sported several matching costumes with her daughter, True Thompson, including cute tiger and unicorn ensembles.

Kourtney Kardashian channeled Ariana Grande and her son, Reign Disick, did a joint costume with Kim's son, Saint West. The two kids went as Kayne West and Lil Pump from the "I Love It" music video. North West also supported her dad's work by dressing up as still and sparkling water with Penelope Disick, which is also featured in the video.

In addition, all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters did a group costume and dressed up as the Victoria Secret angels—complete with a family photo shoot.

To see more pictures of their Halloween costumes, check out the gallery.

