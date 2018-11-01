Prepare for an "Incredibly Emotional" and "Bittersweet" Final Season of Game of Thrones

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 6:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Game of Thrones EW

Entertainment Weekly

The final season of Game of Thrones doesn't have a premiere date yet (aside from 2019), but you can get your first look at what is sure to be an epic season thanks to Entertainment Weekly. Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke—that's Westeros' Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen—cover the newest issue of the mag, on newsstands Friday, and with that cover comes some scoop.

"It's about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death," co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told EW about the final season. "It's an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what [author George R.R. Martin] set out to do—which is flipping this kind of story on its head."

Photos

Everything the Game of Thrones Cast Has Said About Their Final Scenes

Details about what happens in the six-episode final season are under wraps, of course, and producers and HBO went to great lengths to make that happen.

"I mean, we wouldn't get anything physical. We would have it on an app. We would get sent sides for the scene [we were shooting] the next day. So we would have to learn it all the day before," series star Sophie Turner previously told Digital Spy. "And once you've read it, it disappears 24 hours later, and you can never access it again. It's tighter than the White House security!"

Photos

Everything We Need to See From Game of Thrones' Final Season

Turner said cell phone cameras would be turned off and the cast and show itself had code names to throw off snoops.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau also revealed the "crazy" levels the show went to. "They're very, very strict. It's reached a crazy level this year," he told Esquire. "We actually get the scripts and we shoot the scene—we only have it digitally, and when you've done the scene it just vanishes. It's like Mission: Impossible—'This will self-destruct.'"

The cast has been careful not to reveal, well, anything about the new season. However, they have spoken about their final scenes and whether fans would be satisfied with how the epic show wraps up.

"I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end," Harington told MTV at TIFF. "I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It's never going to satisfy you."

Game of Thrones returns in 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé Couples Status Check: Who's Still Together and Who Got Divorced?

Camp Runway Cast

Meet the Stunning Stars of Camp Runway!

Grey's Anatomy, Couples

A Guide to Grey's Anatomy's Most Epic Romances—and Their Often Tragic Endings

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Which TV Witch World Is Best To Be a Witch?

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring

Kristen Bell Teases "Sexy" Veronica Mars Revival

Is Megyn Kelly Worth an Extra $10 Million More From NBC?

Vanderpump Rules

The Vanderpump Rules Season 7 Trailer Is an Emotional Roller Coaster

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.