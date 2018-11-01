Inside Priyanka Chopra's Rush to Plan Her Dream Wedding to Nick Jonas—and Why She's Feeling No Stress

Now that Priyanka Chopra truly has it, she can't help but want to flaunt it.

For years the Quantico alum has maintained a strict privacy policy when it comes to romance. "All my life," she explained in a 2016 interview with Filmfare, "I've never commented on the fact whether I'm in a relationship or not."

Having lived in the public space since her teen years, she was eager to define herself as her own person, rather than one half of a couple. "Especially in entertainment because women have such public lives, we always end up being reduced to a plus one or 'blahblahblah's' girlfriend," she explained to People at Monday's Bumble India launch. "And I wanted to give myself enough time where I'm able to stand on my own two feet and have my identity as well."

But now that she's achieved multi-hyphenate status (actress, singer, pageant queen, philanthropist, world changer) she doesn't so much mind adding Nick Jonas' bride to her list of titles. "This is the first time I was comfortable with being with someone who is such an incredible partner, so it just felt natural," noted Chopra, an investor in the dating app. "And plus there was a ring on it! I always said that when there's a ring on it I'll talk about it because you're single until you're married."