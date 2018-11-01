Beyoncé Is the Fastest Woman in the World on Halloween

Instagram, Focus on Sport/Getty Images
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 4:40 AM
Instagram, Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Beyoncé has outdone herself this Halloween.
Days after revealing her Toni Braxton-inspired costume on Instagram, the 37-year-old entertainer shared photos of her second look—a tribute to Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner.
Beyoncé chose a very specific outfit, as it's the one Griffith Joyner wore at the 1988 Olympics Trials in Indiana. At the time, Sports Illustrated put her on the cover of its July 25 issue, calling her the "Fastest Woman in the World" after she set the 100-meter record in 10.49 seconds.
The "Grown Woman" singer's husband, Jay-Z, dressed up as gold medalist Tommie Smith. At the 1968 Summer Olympics, Smith and bronze medalist John Carlos raised their gloved fists during the National Anthem after the 200M race. Additionally, the American athletes joined Australian silver medalist Peter Norman in wearing human rights badges on their jackets.
Beyoncé did not reveal what her three children wore to go trick-or-treating.
Now that Halloween over, take a look at more of Beyoncé's costumes through the years:
For her second look in 2018, the singer channeled the three-time Olympic gold medalist. Jay-Z, meanwhile, dressed up as fellow gold medalist sprinter Tommie Smith.
Queen Bey kicked off Halloween 2018 with a masterful recreation of the R&B legend's 1993 self-titled album.
In 2017, Bey and Jay-Z went all out as the legendary rappers.
Article continues below
The "Love on Top" songstress paid tribute to the hip-hop superstar with a variety of elaborate looks in 2017, including this iconic Chanel-inspired wig.
In 2016, the famous parents recruited daughter Blue Ivy Carter to play out their Barbie fantasy.
Push it real good! Bey, Blue and Tina Knowles channeled their inner hip-hop divas in 2016.
Article continues below
beyonce.com
All hail Prince Akeem! The rapper went as Eddie Murphy's character from the 1988 flick, while Bey and Blue followed suit in similar ensembles in 2015.
beyonce.com
Beyoncé to the rescue! She brought the comic book superhero to life for a Halloween bash in 2015.
beyonce.com
In Blue Ivy's first public Halloween get-up in 2014, the mother-daughter duo looked absolutely adorable as the world-famous performers.
Article continues below
beyonce.com
The power couple got artsy for Halloween festivities in 2014.
We'll never know if it hurt when Bey fell from Heaven, but her 2013 costume is certainly angelic.
beyonce.com
Beyoncé must have been late for a very important date during Halloween 2012.
Article continues below
beyonce.com
The celeb's Spidey senses were most definitely tingling while celebrating Halloween in 2012.
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK
Heidi Klum's Princess Fiona Costume Will Make You Green With Envy: See Her Epic Halloween Transformation
Inside Priyanka Chopra's Rush to Plan Her Dream Wedding to Nick Jonas—and Why She's Feeling No Stress
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?