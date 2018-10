Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Spooktacular Halloween With Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids kicked off their Halloween celebrations on Tuesday night.

On the eve of the October holiday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick to Nights Of The Jack, a Halloween jack-o'-lantern experience in Calabasas, Calif. The group was joined on the Halloween Eve outing by family friend Travis Barker and his kids, as well as Jordyn Woods' sister, Jodie Woods, who Kourtney posted a selfie with on her Instagram Story.

"Kourtney and her group walked through the beautiful illuminated installations that include a dinosaur-themed area showcasing a 6 ft. tall dinosaur, a 'love' installation that showcased all of the love birds in Hollywood, including a pumpkin carving of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian," a source tells E! News.