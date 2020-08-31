A Guide to Grey's Anatomy's Most Epic Romances—and Their Often Tragic Endings

Welcome to Shondaland, where the romances always burn white-hot and usually end in tragedy.

Over the last 16 seasons, Grey's Anatomy has delivered more than its fair share of epic romances involving a rotating roster of unbelievably attractive doctors and, at times, their equally impressive patients. It is a glossy nighttime soap, after all. That's what they do.

And no one does it better than Grey's.

From Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) life-altering—for us, as much for her—romance with Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) to Izzie's (Katherine Heigl) ill-fated love affair with Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and all that have followed, Shonda Rhimes and her team have never failed in their quest to make us swoon week after week, usually as we're full-on sobbing.

With the show's return date for season 17 still up in the air thanks to COVID-19, we thought it was as good a time as any to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about all the epic-ness the show has delivered up to now. You know, to help us get over our separation anxiety. It's good to remember the good times.