It’s Lara Jean Halloween: Why To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Costume Takeover Is a Big Freaking Deal

In the 2014 novel the movie is based on, Lara Jean, whose late mother was Korean, laments about the lack of costume possibilities for Asian girls when the spookiest holiday of the year rolls around: "There are very limited options for Asian girls on Halloween. Like one year I went as Velma from Scooby-Doo, but people just asked me if I was a manga character."

In the book, Lara Jean ends up dressing as Cho Chang from the Harry Potter movies (Peter goes as Spider-Man BTW), saying, "I'm not going to win any contests, but at least people will know what I am. I wish I never had to answer a What are you? question ever again."

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Han did admit she was a little sad to see the Halloween scenes cut from the movie.

I was hoping to see the Halloween scene, where she's dressed up as Cho Chang and Peter's dressed up as Spider-Man, but I think that Spider-Man was a rights issue with him being allowed to wear that costume in the movie," she said. "I'm fine with that not being in there; I'd rather it be as it was, or not at all."