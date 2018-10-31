Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Ripa and More TV Hosts Win Halloween With These Incredible Costumes

And the winners of Halloween 2018 are...the hosts of morning and evening TV.

Ellen DeGeneres dressed up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as expected, appearing as a fictional Bachelor contestant.

Meanwhile, LIVE With Kelly and Ryan's Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest went full retro with costumes from shows such as Laverne & Shirley and I Dream of Jeannie.

The Today show and Good Morning America both took on the '80s for Halloween. Totally radical! Hosts of both morning programs dressed up as iconic characters from movies and TV shows from that decade, as well as singers who topped the charts during that time.

And on Thursday night on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon channeled a vampire Donald Trump.

Check out all the incredible costumes!