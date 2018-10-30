Watch Rami Malek Turn Down a Fan's Request in This Hilariously Awkward Viral Video

You win some, you lose some.

Such was the case for Rami Malek and a now-viral fan. As the story goes, 19-year-old film major Xian Black approached the Bohemian Rhapsody actor on the street in New York City ahead of a scheduled Q&A session about the film on Monday night.

"I walked up to him very calmly—he was signing a poster—and I started recording, which, I don't know on my end if it was good to start with the video. Because what I do is try to get shout-outs for my friends, like video messages," Black explained to The Cut.

What ensued in the resulting 7-second clip of their exchange has amassed more than 2 million views and thousands of likes and retweets on Twitter. "Can you say hi to my friends?" Black asked the actor as the phone was recording. However, he quickly and politely turned down the request, "No but we can take a picture...is that alright?" Cue the cringe!

Black apologized, said thank you, and later posted the clip to Twitter under the caption, "THIS IS PROBABLY THE MOST EMBARRASSING THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO ME."