Lena Waithe, Lily Collins and More Stars Attend Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 3:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Oscar statue, Academy Awards

AMPAS

Hollywood is celebrating female filmmakers in a whole new way.

This afternoon in Los Angeles, several talented stars including Lily Collins, Rashida Jones, Amy AdamsAnnie Lennox and Diane Warren came together for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Action: The Academy Women's Initiative event at Delilah. 

In partnership with E! Entertainment and Swarovski, today's lunch brought together female filmmakers from across all corners of the filmmaking industry.

As seen on The Academy's official Instagram Stories, guests including Amandla Stenberg were able to express how they can change the culture of the industry. "Sharing LIGHT," the actress wrote when given the opportunity to share at the event.

Writer and director Geeta Malik was celebrated after receiving this year's Academy Gold Fellowship for Women.

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

In addition, attendees were able to experience a conversation with comedian Hannah Gadsby and Emmy-Award winning writer, creator, actor, producer Lena Waithe. 

"They are both radicals, and they are both warriors," Laura Karpman shared with the audience before bringing the speakers to the stage.

Jen Neal, who serves as Executive Vice President, Marketing, and Executive Producer, Live Events for E! Entertainment, is also a featured keynote speaker during the event.

"E! is a network that is for and about women, and it's exciting for us to be a part of this celebration of female filmmakers and help launch new opportunities for women across the industry to connect, support and inspire one another," Jen previously shared. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Academy on this important initiative and look forward to the inaugural events."

Action: The Academy Women's Initiative is comprised of the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women and the Academy Directory, a tool for Academy members to identify and connect with each other and build a filmmaker community for guidance, support and hiring opportunities.

"As we continue to advocate for inclusion, we are honored to bring Academy members and the filmmaking community together to support women in all stages of their careers, especially emerging Academy Gold filmmakers," Academy CEO Dawn Hudson previously shared in a statement. "We are grateful that E! and Swarovski support our commitment to a more inclusive film community."

—Reporting by Amanda Williams 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Oscars
Latest News
Beyonce, On the Run II Tour

Beyoncé's Toni Braxton-Inspired Halloween Costume Is a Masterpiece

Rami Malek

Watch Rami Malek Turn Down a Fan's Request in This Hilariously Awkward Viral Video

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

8 Cute Baby Gifts for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Has Emotional Reunion With Fan She Used to Talk to on Instagram

Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Stands By Kanye West

Lyric McHenry

Lyric McHenry's Cause of Death Revealed as Man Is Charged With Concealing Her Body

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.