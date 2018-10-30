Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Take Their Romance Down Under

KHAPGG / MEGA
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have taken their romance down under.
The lovebirds jetted off to Sydney this week, where the reality star is scheduled to appear at Marquee Nightclub for Halloween tomorrow. Ahead of the public appearance, the pair spent some free time enjoying the sights together on Tuesday and were snapped witch Disick's arm draped over Richie's shoulders on the street.
During the day, the 20-year-old star paid a visit to the Taronga Zoo, where she playfully got up close to some animals, including a kangaroo and a koala. At one point, the star sweetly rubbed noses with the animal.
The couple also spent some time on a boat and the model shared a snap of herself posing in front of the Sydney Opera House in a bikini. "I love the Opera," she captioned the shot.
Instagram
The trip comes shortly after Disick spent some time with his kids and ex Kourtney Kardashian on a Kardashian family trip to Bali.
According to a source, he and Kourtney are currently on great terms and have figured out a system that works best for them for co-parenting.
The source noted that things have been especially great since Scott has been on his best behavior this past year. As for Richie, the source said Kourtney is more accepting of Scott's relationship with her and they don't discuss it.
While they're no longer a couple, according to the insider, Kourtney knows that Scott is embedded into the family permanently and is very cordial with him when he is around. Per the source, as long as Scott isn't off the rails, creating drama or doing anything that would affect the kids, then Kourtney does not mind having him around. As the source noted, their three children love seeing them together and the dynamic is always great when Kourtney and Scott come together with Mason, Penelope and Reign.
Meanwhile, after more than a year of dating, it seems Scott and Sofia's romance is going strong no matter where in the world they go.