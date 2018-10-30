You'll Melt Watching Ariana Grande Perform "The Wizard and I"

Ariana Grande cast a spell on audiences last night.

As part of the pre-taped NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, Grande performed "The Wizard and I," one of the musical's most beloved numbers. "So grateful to have been a part of something so special alongside my idols!" the 25-year-old singer wrote in a since deleted Instagram post. "Safe to say I've always identified as an Elphie."

To no one's surprise, Grande's performance lit up social media. Even more impressive? It was also her first public appearance since Mac Miller's death and her breakup with Pete Davidson.

Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba, sang Grande's praises in an exclusive interview with E! News last week. "She's the real deal. She sings live. She sings amazing. I'm a huge fan of hers," Menzel said. "She's got the work ethic and the discipline and the charisma."