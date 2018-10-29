How Meghan Markle's Australian Royal Tour Style Compares to Kate Middleton's

Meghan Markle is taking some style cues from another royal: Kate Middleton.

Back in 2014, the Duchess of Cambridge took Prince William's hand, journeyed through Australia to fulfill her royal obligations and brought her best fashion with her. Between her much-loved coat dresses, bright hues and mid-length dresses, she stunned, proving to be yet another royal style icon.

Now that the Duchess of Sussex has made her way down under with Prince Harry, she's following Kate's footsteps with epic looks. In fact, when you take a close look at their outfits, there are quite a few similarities between what was in Kate's suitcase in 2014 and what Meghan is wearing now. Based on images from their respective Australian royal tours, it's clear that Meghan has taken some cues from Kate, while also adding her own twist and allowing her personal style shine.