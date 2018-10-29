All the Details on the Kardashian Family's Extravagant $30,000 Bali Trip

The Kardashians truly spared no expense for their latest family getaway.

Last week, Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian took their little ones on a grand trip to Bali in honor of Kim's 38th birthday. A source told E! News the sisters "were so excited to be all together in a beautiful new place with so much to see."

The insider revealed they stayed at the luxurious Soori hotel, "in a beachfront estate right on the sand" for five days, which cost an estimated $30,000. According to the website, the estate includes a personal gym, spa and countless other amenities.

Even Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, joined in on the fun and spent much of his time on the beach playing with their kids Reign, Penelope and Mason, as well as Kim's kids, North and Saint. "The kids spent a lot of time at the beach playing in the sand and swimming," the insider shared. "They loved the pool and got to take a boat ride."

The source added, "Mason, Penelope, North and Reign all loved collecting shells and being outside."