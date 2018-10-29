EXCLUSIVE!

Channing Tatum Is Becoming Jessie J's Biggest Fan After Attending Houston Concert

Look in the audience Jessie J and you may just see a special guy.

Less than three weeks after news broke that Channing Tatum and the "Price Tag" singer were dating, E! News has exclusively learned the pair recently enjoyed part of Halloween weekend in Texas.

According to a source, Channing was spotted hanging out backstage at Jessie J's concert at Warehouse Live in Houston Sunday night.

"Channing arrived with Jessie and her team and was placed in a private area before she took the stage," an insider shared with us. "After the concert was over, Jesse and Channing ran out very quickly and were escorted together to her bus."

Our source added, "They didn't show any PDA but Channing had a smile on his face at one point and looked very happy to be there with her."

With some more digging, we found concertgoers who managed to snap a picture with Channing at the concert. For those waiting for a couples shot, however, you're going to have to wait a little longer.

It's a busy time for Jessie J who just announced she will be cancelling two shows due to exhaustion and major fatigue. "My body is stronger than my mind in this moment! I wish I could perform but I can't," she wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon. "I will be resting for the next few days and will be back in full force for Los Angeles on Thursday."

But from the looks of things, Channing is making an effort to see his leading lady as they continue getting to know each other.

"They've been hanging out a lot lately and he's excited about seeing her. She's on the road, but he is very interested in getting to know her and doesn't mind tagging along," a source previously shared with E! News. "He's making a lot of effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can. He's having fun with it and seeing where it goes. He's known her for awhile and always thought she was very talented."

With Channing back in the dating game, some may be wondering how his ex-wife is doing with all the changes. As it turns out, Jenna Dewan is doing just fine.

"She doesn't really care what Channing does as long as he's being there for [their daughter]," a source shared with us. "Jenna's dating too and they are both moving on with their lives."

—Reporting by Amanda Williams 

