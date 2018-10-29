Halsey's "Without Me" Music Video Documents a Toxic Relationship—and Stars a G-Eazy Look-Alike

YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 12:14 PM
Halsey has fans doing a double take while watching her new music video.
On Monday, the 24-year-old singer dropped the visual for her song "Without Me," which documents a couple's toxic relationship. The video starts off with Halsey sitting on the floor in a bathroom, rubbing the back of her beau, who has his head in the toilet. The visual then flashes back to the couple out at a bar together, drinking, dancing, and later arguing after her man stumbles out of the bar.
"I said I'd catch you if you fall/And if they laugh, then f--k 'em all," Halsey sings on the track. "And then I got you off your knees/Put you right back on your feet/Just so you can take advantage of me."
As the video continues, we see more of the ups and downs in the couple's relationship.
In the comments of the YouTube video, many fans are noting how similar the lead male looks to Halsey's ex G-Eazy.
"G-Eazy has left the chat," one comment reads, while another fan wrote, "This guy is a good g-eazy cosplay!"
It was just last week that E! News learned that Halsey and G-Eazy have split up again after rekindling their romance this summer. "G-Eazy and Halsey were doing well until a couple of days ago when G-Eazy performed at the Karma International party in Los Angeles on Saturday and was flirting with several girls in public," a source told E! News. "G-Eazy was telling everyone that he was single and that he and Halsey are always 'on-and-off' but they are currently split."
"The story is a reflection of a combination of relationships I've been in, or watched the people I love go through," Halsey wrote on Instagram Monday. "It's a reminder that you deserve more. And it's okay to not want to be taken advantage of. By your partners, your friends, your family. You deserve happiness. Don't be afraid of going and finding it."
"As always, art is meant to be left to interpretation. If your story in this, I hope you hear me speaking to you loud and clear," Halsey concluded her message to fans. "All my love."
