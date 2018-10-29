Selena Gomez Is No Longer the Most-Followed Person on Instagram

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 11:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez, Cristiano Ronaldo

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic, Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the most-followed person on Instagram.

The 33-year-old soccer star has dethroned Selena Gomez on the social media platform, with a current total of 144,320,746 Instagram followers. Gomez, 26, who previously held the title for over two years, is now very close behind with 144,312,745 Instagram followers. But we think Gomez might not mind giving up the title, as she told her fans last month, she's taking a social media break.

"Taking a social media break. Again," she wrote on Instagram in September. "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

The post came shortly before news broke that the "Wolves" singer had entered a mental health treatment facility following hospitalizations.

Photos

How Alison Brie and Selena Gomez Wear Shirts With Dresses

Selena Gomez, Instagram

Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, Instagram

Instagram

Gomez officially received the title of most-followed person on Instagram back in 2016, beating out her BFF Taylor Swift, who previously held the top spot. Swift currently has over 112 million followers on the social media platform.

Other celebs with major Instagram followings include Ariana Grande with 132 million, Kim Kardashian with 120 million and Beyoncé with 119 million.

As for new title holder Ronaldo, he often updates his Instagram account with photos from his soccer matches, as well as family photos. On Monday, Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a photo from his workout session. The photo has already received about 4 million likes in just a few hours.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Cristiano Ronaldo , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

The Truth About the Fab Romantic Lives of Queer Eye's Guys

Ashley Greene, Joe Jonas, Halloween

Joe Jonas and Ex-Boo Ashley Greene End Up at Same Halloween Party

Modern Family, Ariel Winter

There Are More Modern Family Twists Coming After the Big Death

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham Says She's 6 Months Sober After "Misusing Benzos"

Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Tinashe, Rent

Fox's Rent Cast Is Filled to the Brim With Stars, Including Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe and Jordan Fisher

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, birthday

Dwyane Wade Is the Real MVP After Planning Gabrielle Union's '90s-Themed Birthday Party

Caitlyn Jenner, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Caitlyn Jenner Rocks a White Swimsuit on Her 69th Birthday With Sophia Hutchins

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.