Fox's Rent Cast Is Filled to the Brim With Stars, Including Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe and Jordan Fisher

The cast of Fox's long hyped live production of Rent is here and…wow. The network has tapped Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher and more to star in the live production of the beloved musical from the late Jonathan Larson.

The musical tells the story of a group of young artists struggling to survive with HIV/AIDS an always-lurking danger.

Hudgens, who starred in Fox's Grease Live, will play Maureen Johnson, a performance artist. Hearts Beat Loud star Kiersey Clemons will play her girlfriend, Joanne. Dixon, who was nominated for an Emmy for NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, will play Tom Collins, a computer scientist, RuPaul's Drag Race veteran Valentina is playing Angel, a young drag queen and percussionist, and Tinashe is Mimi, a dancer struggling with addiction.