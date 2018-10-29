Every Celeb Who Dressed Up as Their Famous Friends for Halloween

"Another Saturday Nite," Joe captioned an Instagram photo, showing him dressed up in Sansa Stark's red wig and blue dress.

From the star-studded Casamigos party on Friday night to Kate Hudson 's celeb-filled bash on Saturday, Hollywood's A-list stars hit the town in some pretty creative costumes. One of the themes this year for celebrity costumes seems to be stars dressing up as their fellow famous pals, siblings or significant others. On Saturday night, Joe Jonas was photographed attending Kate's Halloween party with his fiancée Sophie Turner , while dressed up like her Game of Thrones character!

But Joe wasn't the only star to dress up like a fellow celeb! Take a look below to see all of the stars who dressed up like their famous pals for Halloween this year!

Twitter, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Gus Kenworthy as Adam Rippon The Olympic skier dressed as "Adam Ripoff" for a Halloween party over the weekend, wearing an outfit similar to the Olympic figure skater's 2018 Oscars ensemble, complete with a harness. "We finally did each other," Adam replied to Gus' costume on Twitter. He also asked his social media followers, "Where were you when @guskenworthy won Halloween?"

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock, Dave Benett/Getty Images Nicky Hilton as Paris Hilton Nicky dressed up as her sister Paris for the Casamigos bash on Friday, donning a replica of her sister's iconic 21st birthday dress and choker. "I searched and searched for a costume and I couldn't find anything," Nicky told E! News exclusively at a fundraiser for Race to Erase MS at Alice and Olivia in Beverly Hills over the weekend. "I didn't want to buy something from one of those plastic bags so I called up Paris and said, 'By any chance, do you still have that dress?' And she did." As for what Paris thought of her costume, Nicky told us, "She loved it."

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID, BAHE / BACKGRID Olivia Munn as Kim Kardashian The actress, who has been friends with the E! star for years, dressed up like Kim in a head-to-toe Yeezy look for Kate Hudson's Halloween party on Saturday. "#yeezyseason27 #happyhalloween," Olivia captioned an Instagram photo of her and her pals donning "Yeezy Season 27" ensembles, complete with fanny packs and bike shorts. The following day, Olivia attended Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation celebrates 30th Anniversary at A Time for Heroes Family Festival event, where she told E! News that 27 of her friends dressed in the entire Yeezus collection.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos, Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Harry Styles as Elton John The "Two Ghosts" singer dressed up in a sparkling Dodgers uniform and sunglasses, similar to the ensemble Elton John wore in 1975 during his performance at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, while attending the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday. "Now that's what I call a Halloween costume @harrystyles," Elton wrote on Instagram along with photos of Harry in the costume. Harry and Elton have known each other for years, with Elton even giving the One Direction alum a shout-out during his iTunes Festival show in London in 2013. Harry posted a photo with Elton at the show, calling him a "living legend."

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID, HBO Joe Jonas as Sophie Turner Joe showed just how much he loves his fiancée, and Game of Thrones, when he dressed up in this Sansa Stark costume on Saturday. The DNCE singer attended Kate Hudson's bash in a long blue dress and red wig, alongside Sophie, who dressed up in an elephant costume.

Instagram, Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for adidas Erin Foster as Hailey Baldwin Erin and her beau dressed up as Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber for Hudson's Halloween bash on Saturday. Erin is connected to Hailey though the model's close pal Gigi Hadid, whose mom Yolanda Hadid used to be married to Erin's dad, David Foster. "Is it too late now to say sorry?" Erin captioned an Instagram post with "Justin" over the weekend.

