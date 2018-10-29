50 Cent Is Next Level Petty When It Comes to His Ja Rule and Ashanti Feuds

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 9:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ashanti, 50 Cent, Ja Rule

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock; Desiree Navarro/Prince Williams/WireImage

50 Cent plays too much.

It's no secret that the rapper hasn't gotten along with everyone in pop culture. Does his up and down relationship with Vivica A. Fox ring a bell to anyone?

But the feud that has everyone talking now is 50 Cent's relationship with Ja Rule and Ashanti.

Over the weekend, the "In Da Club" and "Candy Shop" rapper took to Instagram and revealed he bought 200 tickets to Ja Rule's show for the sole purpose of leaving those seats empty. "Lol at $15 a pop you can't lose, I got 200 tickets for 3 bands. #bellator #lecheminduroi," he wrote online.

Ja Rule would later tweet, "I get under @50cent skin... I love it!!! #iconn."

Photos

Biggest Rap Feuds of 2018

As fans may recall, Ja Rule revealed on social media last month that he had to cancel his Syracuse show. He promised it would be rescheduled but not before 50 Cent weighed in on the situation.

"Only 10 tickets sold," he claimed. "Don't nobody want to see that s--t, you talking about wait we get a lot of people on the walk up. Get the f--k outta here."

Ultimately, Ja Rule isn't the only artist on 50 Cent's radar. Ashanti's college campus show was cancelled after reportedly only selling 24 tickets.

50 Cent suggested in a now deleted Instagram that the "Rock Wit U" singer should "do Basement parties then it can still feel like it's lit." Ashanti, however, wasn't taking the suggestion.

"Officer Curtis better cut it out," she laughed with TMZ. "The school put out a statement to clarify it was a lack of promotion…Curtis is definitely a bully."

So what does the rest of the music community think of 50 Cent's social media posts? As it turns out, reaction is mixed.

When 50 Cent posted a meme from a Ja Rule concert, Steve Aoki commented: "This just gets funnier and funnier."

As for 2 Chainz, he had a different perspective. "Bruuuu what's wrong wit yo asss bruuu." To be continued music lovers! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 50 Cent , , Feuds , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Ed Sheeran Tells Keltie If She Has What It Takes to Be a Star

Mac Miller, Lil Zan

Lil Xan's New Album Is the Ultimate Tribute to ''His Hero'' Mac Miller

Ed Sheeran, 2018 Brit Awards

Ed Sheeran's Underwear Could Be Yours...If That's What You Really Want

Camila Cabello, Never Be The Same

Camila Cabello Brings the Heat in Her Music Videos: Vote for the Sauciest One of the Bunch Now

John Mayer

John Mayer Calls Taylor Swift's Reputation a "Fine Piece of Work"

Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth on Why "Wicked" Resonates

Shawn Mendes, Lost in Japan

You'll Wanna Get "Lost in Japan" With Shawn Mendes After This

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.