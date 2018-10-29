Japan's Princess Ayako Ditched Her Royal Title to Marry a Commoner

According to the newspaper, the groom told reporters he hoped to "build a family full of smiles."

After dating since December 2017, their future together officially kicked off in early July when the two confirmed they had gotten engaged. During a press conference at the time, Princess Ayako recalled meeting her future husband. According to The Japan Times, she said their conversation had become "so lively that it didn't feel like we had just met and that I had so much fun that I forgot about time."

The future spouses reunited at an event for an organization Moriya's late mom served as an executive board member. Their mothers had been friends.

"As I met him many times, I became attracted to his kind, smart and decisive nature," Princess Ayako said, per The Japan Times. "I don't know what my mother's intentions were in introducing him to me, but as the two of us went to various places together and shared our time and memories, we became naturally drawn to each other. I think we were able to come this far thanks to the wonderful ties started by our mothers."