Priyanka Chopra Basically Wore a Wedding Dress to Her Bridal Shower

It seems Priyanka Chopra gave fans a sneak peek of her upcoming wedding.

Three months after Nick Jonas proposed to her with a $200,000 ring from Tiffany's, the Quantico actress dressed to the nines in New York Sunday at her star-studded bridal shower; bridesmaids Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey hosted the bash at Tiffany's Blue Box Café.

Wearing a strapless gown from Marchesa's Spring 2018 collection and Christian Louboutin heels, the 36-year-old actress accessorized her look with—what else?—Tiffany and Co. jewels. Priyanka, who carried a Jimmy Choo clutch, gave fans a sneak peek at her glam look hours earlier on Instagram Stories: "My girls r in town! #anyreasontoparty #preweddingcelebrations."

Mimi Cuttrell styled Priyanka, while makeup artist Yumi Mori used lavender eye shadow and pink lipstick to add to the romance. Mimi shared a shot on Instagram, dubbing her "THE bride."