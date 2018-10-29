Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel on Their "Emotional" Wicked Reunion

Fifteen years ago, audiences met Elphaba and Glinda on the Big White Way when Wicked made its Broadway debut. Now, the original Elphaba—Idina Menzel—and Glinda—Kristin Chenoweth—are back together to celebrate the beloved musical's anniversary with NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway.

"This moment, for me, is one of joy," Chenoweth said about the special. "Even if I screw it up, I can't really screw it up. You know what I mean? It is what it is, here I am. It's nuts."

This isn't the first time Menzel and Chenoweth have reunited since their time on stage together, but it is one of first very public performance for the two in a long time.