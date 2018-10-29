Zoë Kravitz Recreates Lisa Bonet's Nude Rolling Stone Cover

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Mon., Oct. 29, 2018
Clearly, Zoë Kravitz is her mother's daughter.
Thirty years after Lisa Bonet posed nude for the May 19, 1988 cover of Rolling Stone's "Hot Issue" (shot by Matthew Rolston), the 50-year-old actor's 29-year-old daughter has recreated the provocative photo shoot with Zooey Grossman for the magazine's November "Hot Issue."
"Technically," Zoë jokes, "this is my second cover."
Because at the time, Lisa was two months pregnant with Zoë. "I've always loved that cover so much," says the actor, who plays Leta Lestrange in Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (in theaters Nov. 16). "When I think of Rolling Stone, that's always the image that pops into my head. It's a really striking image of her. It's beautiful." But unlike her mother, Zoë posed fully nude for the cover shot. "I think she was a little bummed when they used the shirt picture as the cover. I think she just thought, 'I'm doing it, let's do it!'" she says, adding, "It's less about the picture, and more about doing the thing my mom intended to do. That feels cool."
Zoë, whose father is rock star Lenny Kravitz, was thrilled to participate in the annual issue. "I've kind of stayed away on purpose from referencing my parents, because I've been just trying to create my own identity. But I feel like it's a good time. I feel comfortable in my own skin. And it's nice to do that homage to them," the actor says. "Because I love them! They're my parents!"
So, what does Zoë think it means to be "hot" in 2018?
"To me 'hot' means someone who's vibrant and confident and comfortable with who they are," the Big Little Lies star says. "Young Mick Jagger. Aretha Franklin. When somebody allows themselves to be who they are unapologetically—and they're a good person—that's really hot."
For more from Zoë, pick up Rolling Stone's new issue, on newsstands Nov. 2.
