Joe Jonas' Halloween Costume Was Perfectly Inspired by Fiancée Sophie Turner

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
Introducing Sansa Stark of Winterfell!
Well, not quite, but you get the idea. It seems Joe Jonas didn't have to look far for inspiration for this year's Halloween costume because he found it in fiancée Sophie Turner—or rather, her iconic Game of Thrones character.
The engaged pair stepped out for Kate Hudson's star-studded Halloween bash, presented by Amazon and thrown at director Simon Kinberg's Hollywood hills home.
Naturally, the DNCE frontman's getup turned heads as he arrived donning a red wig and blue dress akin to Sansa Stark. Meanwhile, Turner showed up dressed in an elephant onesie.
Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
The couple, who got engaged a year ago, were not the only stars to make a splash this Halloween.
Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden impressed even themselves with a recreation of Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock from the 2002 American Music Awards. In keeping with the look, Winter donned a similarly sparkly top and skirt just like the Playboy bombshell did all those years ago. As for her boyfriend, Meaden donned the rocker's black tophat, tank top and American flag belt.
"Don't worry, we're also concerned by the accuracy," the Modern Family star quipped in an Instagram caption. Needless to say, they nailed it!
Co-star Sarah Hyland and her beau Wells Adams also got creative when they attended the Just Jared Halloween party as a taco and Belle from Beauty and the Beast for the perfect combination: Taco Bell!
Check out more stars who nailed their amazing Halloween looks this year in E!'s gallery above!