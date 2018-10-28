Joe Jonas' Halloween Costume Was Perfectly Inspired by Fiancée Sophie Turner

Introducing Sansa Stark of Winterfell!

Well, not quite, but you get the idea. It seems Joe Jonas didn't have to look far for inspiration for this year's Halloween costume because he found it in fiancée Sophie Turner—or rather, her iconic Game of Thrones character.

The engaged pair stepped out for Kate Hudson's star-studded Halloween bash, presented by Amazon and thrown at director Simon Kinberg's Hollywood hills home.

Naturally, the DNCE frontman's getup turned heads as he arrived donning a red wig and blue dress akin to Sansa Stark. Meanwhile, Turner showed up dressed in an elephant onesie.