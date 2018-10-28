Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunite and Attend World Series Game With Their Kids

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited on Saturday night at a 2018 World Series game in Los Angeles.
Sources tell E! News that the two of them were together and arrived with their three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. It was Game 4 of the World Series that pitted the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox won 9-6 after a nearly seven and a half hour game on Friday night that lasted 18 innings.
Affleck, who hails from the Boston area, was seen repping the Red Sox with his hat choice. It remained unclear, however, if Garner rooted for her home team or Boston.
Their reunion at the World Series game happened just a few months after the parents reached a divorce settlement a little over a year after first filing to end their marriage. A source told E! News earlier that the settlement would be filed in court after Affleck got out of rehab.
On Aug. 22, Garner staged an intervention and later that day drove Affleck to a treatment center for his third stint in rehab. The Batman star recently completed 40 days for alcohol addiction and opened up about it in an Instagram post. "Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment," he wrote. "It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure."
Meanwhile, the Camping star has been linked to John Miller, a 40-year-old CEO. According to a source, Miller and Garner have been "hanging out" recently. Another source told E! News, "Ben is happy when Jen is happy. They have a really strong relationship. They will continue to co-parent and support each other."
Affleck, Garner and their kids weren't the only big names in the crowd at the game. Take a look at the gallery below at some of the other famous faces who showed up at the 2018 World Series.
Rob Lowe and Magic Johnson
Rob Lowe and Magic Johnson, who owns the Dodgers, presumably discuss the game at hand.
Ben Affleck
The Boston native rooted for his home team while in Los Angeles.
Charlize Theron
The Atomic Blonde star smiles at the game on Saturday.
Kobe Bryant
The former Lakers star roots for his fellow Los Angeles team, but the Dodgers loss was anything but a slam dunk.
Jennifer Garner
The Alias star arrives at the game on Satuday.
Mandy Moore
The This Is Us star looks on at Game 4.
Jason Bateman
The Ozark star focuses intently on the game.
Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano stands outside Dodger Stadium before Game 3 of the World Series.
Kaley Cuoco
"First World Series game for pops and me!" the actress captioned this snapshot. "Thank you for the incredible seats, you know who you are! Go Dodgers !!!!! (don't worry guys, he brought his 45 yr old mit)!"
Jimmy Kimmel
The late-night host poses for a selfie during Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.
Lady Gaga
Batter up! The A Star Is Born actress reps her beloved New York Yankees regardless of rooting for both teams.
Brad Paisley
The country music performer captivates Dodger Stadium with the national anthem.
Terry Crews
The actor takes time to appreciate first responders while also supporting the Dodgers.
Ronda Rousey
L.A. represent! The WWE star travels to Fenway Park to watch the Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox.
Magic Johnson
The basketball legend and his wife attend Game 1 of the MLB World Series.
Rob Lowe
Here's some Dodger pride, courtesy of the Parks and Recreation star!
Win or lose, it looked like it was a home run for all the celebrities that attended.
