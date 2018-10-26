Amal Clooney's $18,000 Coat Collection Will Make You Actually Excited for Winter

Amal Clooney

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Amal Clooney makes braving the cold look so good.

If you ask anyone that lives in an area with four real seasons (we're looking at you, NYC dwellers), they will most likely tell you that their favorite part of winter includes wearing fabulous coats. This has to be the case for George Clooney's better half—her outerwear wardrobe is next level. 

The human rights lawyer has staples, like the classic Burberry trench coat, as well as standout outerwear that pairs with an equally unique dress. Case in point: Her yellow Bottega Veneta set, including a mid-length dress and matching coat. Proving her mastery of layered looks, she paired her set with red lipstick and oversized sunglasses for an overall boss look.

This jacket is only hints at her outerwear mastery. But, now we can prove it. We found the mother of two's best coats and took a deep dive into her awesome collection. Check it out below! 

ESC: Amal Clooney, Burberry

Splash News

The Classic Trench

For a day in the life of a human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney opts for the most classic outerwear: a Burberry trench coat. Under, she sported a navy blue suit—an impactful style choice for the boss.

ESC: Amal Clooney, Burberry

Splash News

Burberry

Tropical Gabardine Trench Coat, $1,864

ESC: Amal Clooney, Bottega Veneta

BACKGRID

A Sunny Disposition

George Clooney's wife grabbed attention of onlookers while walking into the United Nations in a powerful Bottega Veneta set, complete by a yellow jacket and dress with black pipelining. 

ESC: Amal Clooney, Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta

Resort 2017 Yellow Coat, $2,900 (sold out)

ESC: Amal Clooney, Max Mara

Splash News

Fearless in Black

The lawyer leaves her apartment for Columbia Law School, wearing a winter staple: a black, long coat. With plaid pants, a black sweater, tote bag and two-toned pumps, her look is perfect for anyone and any office.

ESC: Amal Clooney, Max Mara

Splash News

Max Mara

Cady Trench Coat, $2,090

ESC: Amal Clooney, Alexander Wang

Splash News

Textured Treasure

On a fall day, Amal stepped out in a leather and twill trench coat with a tie in the front that looks like an additional set of sleeves. In true Amal fashion, she paired her look with red lipstick, oversized sunglasses and a large tote bag.

ESC: Amal Clooney, Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang

Tie Front Leather & Twill Trench Coat, $3,800 (sold out)

ESC: Amal Clooney, Diane Von Furstenberg

Splash News

Smooth Like Caramel

The Lebanese style star stunned in NYC with brown plaid pants, a black sweater, her favorite leather tote and nude pumps. Then, she completed her look with an epic caramel-toned leather coat from DVF.

ESC: Amal Clooney, Diane Von Furstenberg

Diane Von Furstenberg

Vinyl Trench Coat, $998 (sold out)

ESC: Amal Clooney, Ermanno Scervino

Splash News

The Blues

Amal takes her style to a bold level with a leopard-printed mid-length dress and a baby blue coat with a fur collar—a look you cannot miss.

ESC: Amal Clooney, Ermanno Scervino

Ermanno Scervino

Double Breasted Coat, $3,980

ESC: Amal Clooney, Altuzarra

James Devaney/GC Images

Laced Up

This professional woman jazzes up her office wear fashion with a red lace coat that she received as a gift from Altuzarra (it never made it into stores), paired with checkered pants, black pumps and a black sweater. The contrasting prints creates a new style that worthy of recreation.

ESC: Amal Clooney, Altuzarra

James Devaney/GC Images

Altuzarra

Red Lace Coat, estimated $1,995

