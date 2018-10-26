Laura Prepon's First Photo of Daughter Ella Is a Treat for All OITNB Fans

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 2:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Laura Prepon, Ella

Instagram

Laura Prepon is giving her fans the first glimpse of her daughter, Ella.

It's been over a year since the Orange Is the New Black star gave birth to her first child with beau Ben Foster, but the couple has been keeping their baby girl out of the spotlight since that time. In a sweet new snap on social media, Prepon holds her baby girl on the set of the Netflix series.

"Visit from my little one on set while directing this episode of #OITNB. #FemaleFilmmakerFriday #orangefamily," Prepon captioned the photo, in which her daughter's face is strategically turned away from the camera.

Read

Orange Is the New Black Ending With Season 7

It was reported in early 2017 that Prepon was expecting, months after confirming her engagement to Foster. In Aug. 2017, E! News learned that the couple had welcomed their first child together.

The private duo went on to tie the knot almost a year later, with Prepon confirming their nuptials in June 2018. "Just Married!" Prepon captioned a photo of the couple on their wedding day. "Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!"

This new photo of the couple's daughter on set of OITNB follows shortly after it was announced that the Netflix series will end with season seven.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Laura Prepon , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Post Malone Is Postmate's No. 1 Customer: By The Numbers

Mac Miller, Lil Zan

Lil Xan's New Album Is the Ultimate Tribute to ''His Hero'' Mac Miller

2018 New Fall TV

Love It or Hate It: Vote for Your Favorite New Fall Shows

Tekashi69, Daniel Hernandez

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 4 Years Probation in Child Sex Case

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Wears Latex Dress to Celebrate Her Birthday With Orlando Bloom

Dakota Johnson, Suspiria Premiere

Dakota Johnson Brings Her "Toughest Critic" to Her Suspiria Premiere

Luka Sabbat, Kourtney Kardashian

Why Kourtney Kardashian Will Be Unbothered by Luka Sabbat's Mystery Woman

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.