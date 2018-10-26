Laura Prepon's First Photo of Daughter Ella Is a Treat for All OITNB Fans

Laura Prepon is giving her fans the first glimpse of her daughter, Ella.

It's been over a year since the Orange Is the New Black star gave birth to her first child with beau Ben Foster, but the couple has been keeping their baby girl out of the spotlight since that time. In a sweet new snap on social media, Prepon holds her baby girl on the set of the Netflix series.

"Visit from my little one on set while directing this episode of #OITNB. #FemaleFilmmakerFriday #orangefamily," Prepon captioned the photo, in which her daughter's face is strategically turned away from the camera.