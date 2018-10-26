Katy Perry Wears Latex Dress to Celebrate Her Birthday With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are still going strong!

The "Firework" singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star stepped out to celebrate her 34th birthday on Thursday evening. Perry, wearing a pink latex dress, was photographed while out for dinner with her actor beau at Barton G. in West Hollywood, Calif.

"Orlando was seen walking into the restaurant with a bouquet of flowers in a vase," a source tells E! News. "They were in a very happy mood, smiling a lot."

Cameras later spotted the couple with Bloom's son, Flynn, and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, who appeared to be picking him up. Video posted on TMZ shows Bloom and Perry saying goodbye to Flynn as he hopped in Kerr's Aston Martin. Before driving off, Kerr gave Perry multiple birthday gifts for her special day.