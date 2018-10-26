Dakota Johnson Brings Her "Toughest Critic" to Her Suspiria Premiere

Dakota Johnson decided to bring someone very special along to her movie premiere of Suspiria. No, not her boyfriend Chris Martin, but someone else very near and dear to her heart, her grandma!

"I'm really happy she's here," Dakota told E! News on the red carpet. The leading lady comes from a line of talented performers, from her parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, to her 88-year-old grandmother, Tippi Hedren. Tippi is a Golden Globe-winning actress and successful fashion model who received world recognition for her work in Marnie and The Birds, so you could say she knows a thing or two about acting.

"I haven't told her what the movie is yet, and I don't know if I'll have time to catch her before she comes in, so we'll see what happens. She's my toughest critic," Dakota shared before the screening.

This isn't the first time Dakota has brought family members as her date to a red carpet. The How to Be Single premiere was a family affair with both mom and dad joining her to celebrate the film in 2016.