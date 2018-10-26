Priyanka Chopra May Wear This Bridal Gown to Her Wedding

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We asked Roberta Correia, Deputy Digital Director of Brides, to share her bridal predictions for our favorite engaged celebrities.
ICYMI, the top bridal designers in the business just revealed their latest wedding dress collections at Fall 2019 Bridal Fashion Week. Along with the Brides editors, I've just spent several whirlwind days heading to back-to-back fashion shows and presentations, checking out all of the freshest bridal trends that'll you'll soon be seeing at weddings everywhere—even those of the celebrity set!
What better place for our favorite famous brides to find their dream dresses than the runway, after all? And as each gorgeous gown made its debut, I couldn't help but imagine which ones celebrity brides-to-be—such as Hailey Baldwin and Priyanka Chopra—might choose for their own wedding days, had they been sitting next to me in the front row.
Wondering what I have in mind? Here are my wedding dress picks for these engaged celebs.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
I fully expect Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to say I do in a multi-event celebration that spans countries and cultures (they did celebrate their engagement with a traditional Hindu roka ceremony in Mumbai, after all).
Lazaro
Lazaro
Perhaps the bride will even showcase her Indian heritage with an anything-but-white wedding dress, like this gorgeous gold number from Lazaro.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images
Lea Michele
Lea Michele's engagement ring from fiancé Zandy Reich is beyond eye-catching with its massive sparkly center stone, so I expect her wedding dress to be just as opulent.
firstVIEW.com
Ines Di Santo
Perhaps she'll even embrace the romantic sleeve trend I noticed cropping up at several fashion shows. I'm voting for this frothy number from Ines Di Santo.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Meghan Trainor
Doesn't Meghan Trainor seem like the ultimate bridechilla? With her seemingly relaxed approach to wedding planning, I can't imagine the singer would go for anything too fussy in the dress department.
Romona by Romona Keveza
Romona by Romona Keveza
This effortlessly special Romona Keveza gown has a modern femininity to it that think Meghan won't be able to say "No" to.
Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
Ellie Goulding
This two-time royal wedding singer (the Grammy nominee performed at Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal wedding reception in 2011, and reportedly also sang at the celebration of Princess Eugenie's recent nuptials) is in need of a regal wedding dress to match her resume.
Galia Lahav
Galia Lahav
I think this Galia Lahav ball gown with its unexpected tulle overskirt marries the classic princess look with Ellie's eclectic style.