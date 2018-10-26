Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago West Makes Her KKW Beauty Modeling Debut

She may be only 9 months old, but Chicago West has already made her KKW Beauty modeling debut.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to post a picture of her cuddling with her youngest child for her latest beauty campaign. In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen posing topless and holding her baby girl close to her chest. Meanwhile, Chicago looks comfortable as she nuzzles up to her mother and lies dreamily on her lap with her eyes closed.

Kim also sports a pair of pink metallic pants to match her promoted eye shadow.

"My heavenly baby!" Kim captions the picture. "Showing off the new pink shadows in the Flashing Lights Collection wearing Flashy and High Key available at KKWbeauty.com."

She also gives a shout-out to her photographer, David LaChapelle, as well as to her glam squad, Sam Visser and Chris Appleton.