Prince Harry Helped Meghan Markle Pick Her Wedding Tiara and Music

New details are emerging from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. For her special day, Meghan wore a Givenchy gown paired with Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, which Queen Elizabeth II lent to her for the ceremony. Now, five months after the couple's nuptials, Meghan's dress, tiara and veil are on display in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle for a special new exhibit, A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan's gown is on display in the center of the room alongside a frockcoat uniform identical to the Duke of Sussex's wedding day uniform, which he still needs for use. Prince George's page boy outfit and Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress from Meghan and Harry's wedding are also on display. For the exhibit, the royal couple recorded commentary, in which they reveal secret scoop about their wedding.