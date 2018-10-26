This Is Not a Drill: Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Is Single Again

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 9:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Joey Krietemeyer, Antoni Porowski

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After seven years, Antoni Porowski is a single star. 

The Queer Eye Fab Five member has broken up with his boyfriend of nearly a decade, Joey Krietemeyer, Us Weekly reported. However, don't shed too many tears for the exes.

As a source told the magazine, the breakup was reportedly a "clean split" that happened two months ago and they apparently remain friends. 

Earlier this year, the Queer Eye avocado aficionado described himself as a "33-year-old basically married male" in an interview with Vulture

Photos

Stars Who Love the Queer Eye Cast

It was while he was living with Krietmeyer, a creative services director, that Porowski decided to email his father about his personal life. 

"'You brought this up. I think it's time I tell you: I love. I am loved. His name is Joey, and we live together.' That was it," the Netflix star recalled to GQ of the message he sent. 

The pair showed signs of a split on social media with Krietmeyer deleting a majority of his photos, including ones of his ex, from his Instagram feed. 

Fortunately, they still follow each other on Instagram—the modern telltale sign of harmony. 

Meanwhile, Antoni seems to be recuperating on a tropical getaway. C'est la vie!

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Queer Eye , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ed Sheeran, 2018 Brit Awards

Ed Sheeran's Underwear Could Be Yours...If That's What You Really Want

Megyn Kelly, Megyn Kelly Today

Megyn Kelly Today Cancelled After Blackface Comments

Shameless

Shameless Cast Then and Now: See How Much Has Changed Over 9 Seasons

ESC: Best Dressed, Amber Heard

Amber Heard Channels Dark Romance and More Best Dressed Stars

Casey Anthony, Most Followed Crime Stories

Casey Anthony Somehow Found a New Boyfriend

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Helped Meghan Markle Pick Her Wedding Tiara and Music

Lil Bub, Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund, April the Giraffe

The PCA Finalists for Animal Star of 2018 Are Just Adorable: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.