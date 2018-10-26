This Is Not a Drill: Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Is Single Again

After seven years, Antoni Porowski is a single star.

The Queer Eye Fab Five member has broken up with his boyfriend of nearly a decade, Joey Krietemeyer, Us Weekly reported. However, don't shed too many tears for the exes.

As a source told the magazine, the breakup was reportedly a "clean split" that happened two months ago and they apparently remain friends.

Earlier this year, the Queer Eye avocado aficionado described himself as a "33-year-old basically married male" in an interview with Vulture.